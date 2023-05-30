Man shot by security guard outside QuikTrip store in Phoenix

“Phoenix shooting victim” : Man shot by security guard outside QuikTrip in Phoenix

A QuikTrip store in north Phoenix was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to police. A man was shot by a security guard in the parking lot after an argument between the two. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A witness reported that the security guard had a heated exchange with the man before the shooting. The guard remained at the scene, and no further details were immediately available. The news report also included information on how to report spelling or grammar errors and how to submit photos or videos of breaking news stories. KTVK/KPHO holds the copyright to the report.

