Oswald Pretorius – focus on victim name : Man shot dead by police in Eldorado Park, Ipid investigates

A 37-year-old man from Eldorado Park was fatally shot on Sunday, allegedly by the police tactical response team known as “Amabherethe.” The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is currently investigating the incident. According to reports, the police received a complaint of intimidation and firearm pointing from a community member against the victim, Oswald Pretorius. When the police arrived at the scene, Pretorius had already left. The complainant led the police to where they found Pretorius, who allegedly took out his firearm and started shooting at the police. The police retaliated and fatally shot Pretorius. However, his family claims that he was surrendering when the police shot him.

News Source : SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER

