Man shot dead in Dwarka’s Khaira Mod, suspect at large

Dhirendra (victim) : Man shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka, suspect still at large

According to officials, a man aged 38 was fatally shot while traveling in a taxi at Khaira Mod in Dwarka on the night of June 12. DCP Harsh Vardhan of Dwarka stated that the police were notified of a homicide near Khaira Mor around 7:30 PM. The victim was identified as Dhirendra, who resided in Ghalibpur village. The investigation revealed that the perpetrator met the victim at Khaira Mod and shot him during their conversation while both were inside the victim’s vehicle. The DCP indicated that several teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect, and personal enmity is thought to be the cause of the incident. The deceased had one case of Excise Act registered against him in 2019.

News Source : The Indian Express

