“Man shot in Mansfield” today : Mansfield Shooting Claims Life of 23-Year-Old Man

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in a heavily residential area of Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. The victim has not yet been identified. One person has been detained in connection with the shooting, but has not yet been charged with a crime. The case remains under investigation.

