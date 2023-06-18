Man shot in neck in Waterbury dies, suspect unknown

“Waterbury shooting victim” : Man shot in neck dies in Waterbury

According to police, a man was fatally shot in the neck on Saturday in Waterbury. The incident occurred on the 400 block of West Main Street at 4:07 p.m. when officers from the Waterbury Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim. The victim, an adult male, was found with a gunshot wound to his neck and was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Waterbury major crime detectives are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234. No further details are available at this time.

Read Full story : Man dies after suffering gunshot wound to neck in Waterbury /

News Source : Staff report

Waterbury shooting death Gunshot wound fatality Waterbury crime news Neck injury death Fatal shooting in Waterbury