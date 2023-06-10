Man shot in uptown Charlotte, Martell Lavelle Davis, dies in hospital; suspect in custody

Martell Lavelle Davis : Man shot in uptown Charlotte dies; suspect in custody, victim identified as Martell Lavelle Davis

A man who was shot in uptown Charlotte on Thursday has died in hospital, and police have confirmed that they had a suspect in custody even before finding the victim. According to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers found Martell Lavelle Davis with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of North Brevard Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Davis was pronounced dead in hospital on Friday. Officers were in the area when they were alerted to a disturbance, heard a gunshot and saw a man with a firearm running away. They apprehended the man without incident and subsequently found Davis, who had been shot. Brandon Carteea Allen, 35, was arrested and initially charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. After Davis died, the charges were changed to first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property. Police have not yet revealed what they believe was the motive for the shooting or whether Davis and Allen were known to each other. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the homicide unit or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line.

News Source : Joe Marusak

