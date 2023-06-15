Tung Duc Do – victim name : Man shot to death in his car in Toronto identified as being from Mississauga | insauga

The article titled “Man shot to death in his car in Toronto identified as being from Mississauga” on insauga.com reports that Tung Duc Do, a 43-year-old man from Mississauga, was fatally shot in his car on June 12th in Toronto. The article states that the killer has not been identified, and Toronto Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The article also includes a photo of Do and a request for anyone with dash-cam footage to contact the police.

News Source : Declan Finucane

