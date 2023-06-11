Man shot while buying car on North Side, Chicago police say

Chicago shooting victim : Man shot while buying car in Chicago

A man was shot while attempting to purchase a car in the Sheridan Park neighborhood of the North Side on Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The incident occurred on the 4400 block of North Malden Street at around 3 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man who was trying to buy a vehicle from a social media marketplace, was approached by two individuals who demanded his property and then fired shots, hitting him in the chest. The victim is in good condition after being transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The suspects, who are only described as male, are still at large, and Area Three detectives are investigating. No further information about the shooting has been provided by the police. WLS-TV owns the copyright for this report.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Sheridan Park shooting Chicago crime news Malden Street shooting Social media marketplace dangers Gun violence in urban areas