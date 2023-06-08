Man slaps doctor at medical conference accusing him of sexual assault

Rodrigo Herzog, the man who slapped New York doctor William Burke at a medical conference, accusing him of sexually assaulting his wife years ago. : Brazilian filmmaker slaps New York doctor at medical conference accusing him of sexual assault

According to a report, the identity of the man who was captured on a viral video slapping a doctor at an OB/GYN conference at Stony Brook University has been revealed. Rodrigo Herzog, a 41-year-old Brazilian-born filmmaker from Miami, approached New York doctor William Burke during a panel at The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology event on May 23. Herzog accused Burke of sexually assaulting his wife, who was a medical student at Columbia University seven years ago. The altercation was captured on video, which circulated on social media. Herzog defended his actions in a video posted on Instagram, while Burke reportedly intends to press charges against him. Columbia University Irving Medical Center is still investigating Herzog’s wife’s allegations against Burke.

News Source : Patrick Reilly

