Man slaps doctor at OB/GYN conference for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife

A Brazilian-born filmmaker, identified as Rodrigo Herzog, has been captured on video slapping New York doctor William Burke at an OB/GYN conference at Stony Brook University. The incident occurred after Herzog’s wife accused Burke of touching her while she was a student at Columbia University’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology seven years ago. The video shows Herzog storming to the front of the room, grabbing Burke by the collar, and slapping him twice. Burke reportedly intends to press charges against Herzog. Columbia University Irving Medical Center is still investigating Herzog’s wife’s allegations against Burke.

Read Full story : Man who slapped doctor in public for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife ID’d as Miami filmmaker – DNyuz /

News Source : New York Post

