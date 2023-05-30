Man slaps policeman during nakabandi operation, accused identified as Gaurav Walavkar

Gaurav Walavkar – suspect in police station assault case : Man Arrested for Slapping Policeman during Nakabandi Operation in Bibwewadi Police Station

During a nakabandi operation on Sunday night, a man was detained for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet and allegedly slapped a policeman on duty at Bibwewadi police station. The accused, identified as Gaurav Walavkar, was arrested and charged under sections 353, 332, 506, 109, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. According to police, Walavkar started arguing with the policemen when they asked him to produce his vehicle documents. He was brought to the police station where he called a woman who also started arguing with police. During the altercation, Walavkar allegedly slapped assistant sub-inspector Ramdas Bandal. Bandal lodged an FIR on Monday, and sub-inspector Sanjay Adling is investigating the case.

Read Full story : Man arrested for ‘slapping’ policeman at Bibwewadi police station /

News Source : The Indian Express

Police brutality Legal consequences Assault charges Law enforcement misconduct Use of excessive force