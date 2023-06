Man Sought by Albuquerque Police ApD in Connection with Ex-Girlfriends Julius Falero’s Death

Julius Falero Ex-girlfriends Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Homicide investigation Suspect search

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Albuquerque Police ApD are currently seeking a man in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Julius Falero.The man, whose identity has not been released, is considered a person of interest in the case and is being actively pursued by authorities.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Albuquerque Police Department immediately.