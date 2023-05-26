Man Stabbed to Death at Petrol Pump Owned by Dilip Sontakke in Maharashtra

Dilip Sontakke : Victim Dilip Sontakke stabbed to death in Maharashtra petrol pump attack

A news article by Udya Timande reports that Dilip Sontakke, a 60-year-old man from the Bhiwapur area of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, was murdered by three unknown bike-borne assailants at his petrol pump on May 17. The attackers stole Rs 38,000 before fleeing the scene. After detaining the attackers with the help of CCTV footage, the police discovered that money was the motive behind the murder. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that Dilip had an extramarital affair with a woman who was believed to be living with him in another flat. Afraid that Dilip would transfer all his wealth to the other woman’s name, his handicapped and married daughter, Priya Kishore Mahurtale, hired contract killers and paid them Rs 5 lakh to murder her father. Priya was arrested after confessing to the crime upon being pressurized, and three more people were detained in connection with the murder. Sontakke is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

News Source : Udya Timande

