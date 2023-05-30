Man stabbed to death by two suspects over liquor money in Gate Hakima.

Posted on May 30, 2023

Gate Hakima stabbing victim : Man stabbed to death by two suspects for refusing money in Gate Hakima police station area

Last night, in the Angarh area under the Gate Hakima police station, two individuals fatally stabbed a man with a sharp object after he reportedly declined their request for money to purchase liquor. A photograph shows the crime scene.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Alcohol addiction
  2. Refusal of alcohol
  3. Fatal stabbing
  4. Substance abuse
  5. Alcohol-related violence
