Man Stabbed to Death in Montgomery County Bar Fight, Michael Thomas Sides Identified as Victim

Man stabbed to death at bar in Montgomery County, victim identified as Michael Thomas Sides

A man was fatally stabbed following a fight at a nearby bar during a night out in Montgomery County. At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers found the 31-year-old victim, Michael Thomas Sides, suffering from stab wounds at the intersection of Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace in Lower Merion. Despite being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after. Early investigations suggest that the fatal stabbing arose from an altercation at a bar in the area. While no arrests have been made, police have stated that there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday.

News Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia

