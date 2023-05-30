Man stabbed to death in Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat identified as victim

Aijaz Ahmed Bhat – victim : Man stabbed to death in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area, victim identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat

A man named Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, aged 45 and a resident of Batmaloo, was stabbed to death by an unknown person in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on May 30, as per the police. An FIR has been registered at Batmaloo Police Station and further investigations are ongoing.

News Source : ANI

