Man stabbed to death in Srinagar, victim identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat

Aijaz Ahmed Bhat : Man stabbed to death in Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat identified as victim

According to the police, a man identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, aged 45 and resident of Batmaloo, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar by an unknown individual. The incident has been reported to Batmaloo Police Station and an investigation is currently ongoing. (ANI)



News Source : ANI

