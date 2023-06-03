Man stabs girlfriend 51 times with screwdriver in Chhattisgarh: Neelam Kusum Panna identified as victim, Shahbaz arrested

“Neelam Kusum Panna” (victim name) : Man stabs girlfriend 51 times with screwdriver in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district: Suspect arrested

A man in Korba district of Chhattisgarh allegedly killed his girlfriend by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver. The incident led to the arrest of the man, identified as Shahbaz. The victim was identified as Neelam Kusum Panna. According to reports, the couple’s relationship had cracks after Shahbaz moved to Gujarat in search of better employment. However, they reportedly grew closer as time passed. On a day before Christmas last year, Shahbaz visited Kusum’s house where they started fighting. The argument turned violent, and Shahbaz attacked Kusum with a screwdriver, stabbing her 34 times on the chest and 16 times on the back.

News Source : Mirror Now Digital

