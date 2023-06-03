Man tries to slit girl’s throat, hangs self in Delhi

Amit (the suspect) : Man attempts to slit girl’s throat, hangs himself in Rohini

A 19-year-old girl was attacked with a knife by a 24-year-old man in Rohini’s sector 24, after she rejected his love proposal. The man, identified as Amit, hung himself in his house in Rohini sector 25 after failing to slit the girl’s throat. The victim was rescued by other staff members present in the office and was shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police and forensic team are investigating the incident and evidence collection is underway. In another incident, three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for stabbing a youth and robbing him of his scooter and mobile phone over an old enmity in Badarpur, New Delhi. The accused, identified as Deepak alias Jitendra and Vicky, both residents of Badarpur, were caught and the victim’s belongings were seized.

News Source : JE News Desk

