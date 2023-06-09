“Man United eye Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund for summer transfer”

Rasmus Hojlund. : Man United target Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in summer transfer window
In the upcoming summer transfer window, Atalanta’s highly-rated striker, Rasmus Hojlund, has caught the attention of Manchester United as a potential addition to their team. A move to Old Trafford may be on the horizon.
Read Full story :Rasmus Hojlund has told Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag what he wants to hear/
News Source : Manchester Evening News
- Rasmus Hojlund
- Man Utd boss
- Erik ten Hag
- Football news
- Transfer updates