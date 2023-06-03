Man United treble: Man United’s Treble Victory: Will Sir Alex Ferguson’s Historic Feat Be Surpassed by Man City?

The 2022/23 FA Cup final will see Manchester United and Manchester City go head-to-head for more than just Wembley glory over their city rivals. Pep Guardiola’s City have recently secured a Premier League title defence, and they are now just two finals away from winning an incredible trio of trophies, including the top-flight title, FA Cup, and the Champions League. If City can secure wins over United and Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10, they will match United’s most famous moment, the treble win of 1999.

Man United fans still relive the most famous night in their club’s history when Sir Alex Ferguson’s team sealed a most dramatic Champions League final win over Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in 1999. The final was the crowning moment of a dominant overall season for United across domestic and European action in 1998/99. Ferguson wrestled the Premier League title back from 1998 winners Arsenal, as United put together a 20-game unbeaten run to hold off the Gunners and edge the title race by a single point.

There was no respite for United, as a week later, they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the FA Cup final thanks to goals from Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes. A trip to Barcelona presented an opportunity for immortality for Ferguson’s charges, despite facing the might of Bayern Munich and the absence of inspirational captain Roy Keane and midfield star Scholes through suspension.

United was trailing 1-0 as the game entered added time, and the final two minutes produced an unbelievable turnaround. Substitute Sheringham swept home an equaliser after David Beckham’s corner was not fully cleared, before the former England striker flicked on another Beckham delivery, and future United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steered home the winner. The scenes in the Camp Nou stands remain imprinted in the minds of United fans, and their achievement has remained unique in English football, at least for now.

United’s incredible win in Barcelona secured a third major title in 1999 and confirmed United as treble winners for the first time in their history. That has remained unchanged ever since, with United coming close to subsequent trebles but unable to match the class of ’99. In the Premier League era, prior to 1999, United won two doubles (Premier League and FA Cup), and the Premier League/Champions League ‘double’ in 2008, all under Ferguson.

United’s treble win in 1999 set a new benchmark in English football as they became the first club to win the treble. The feat had been achieved in other countries, but United broke new ground in England, which explains their desire to block City from matching them. Scottish giants Celtic won a treble in 1967, adding the Scottish League Cup, which remains unparalleled, with Dutch duo Ajax and PSV adding their names to the treble list in 1972 and 1988, respectively. Barcelona (2009 and 2015) and Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020) have won two trebles, with Barca’s 2009 success coming under Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho secured the first treble for an Italian side at Inter in 2010.

The 2022/23 FA Cup final will be a battle between the two Manchester giants, with United aiming to prevent City from matching their treble-winning feat of 1999. It is sure to be a fiercely contested match, with both teams looking to end the season on a high note. City will be the favourites to win the game, but United has a history of producing stunning performances when it matters most. The final will be a fitting end to a thrilling season, and whichever team emerges victorious will go down in history as one of the greatest teams to have graced English football.

News Source : Feargal Brennan

Source Link :When did Man United win the treble? Sir Alex Ferguson’s historic feat under threat from Man City/