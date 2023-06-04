“Man Utd clear on ‘perfect striker’ target for Ten Hag as Fabrizio Romano addresses double deal involving Harry Kane”

Harry Kane : Man Utd see Harry Kane as perfect striker, says Fabrizio Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd believes that Harry Kane would be a seamless fit into Erik ten Hag’s style of play at Old Trafford. The club is in need of a new striker and has been linked to Kane, who has reportedly expressed a desire to join Man Utd if he leaves Tottenham. However, convincing Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell to a Premier League rival may prove difficult. Meanwhile, Man Utd has reportedly opened talks with Chelsea about a transfer for midfielder Mason Mount, who is also entering the final year of his contract. Romano believes that Kane and Mount are two players that Man Utd really appreciates and considers Kane the perfect striker for their idea of football. While capturing Mount seems more likely, the Kane saga may be more drawn-out this summer.

News Source : Samuel Bannister

Ten Hag Fabrizio Romano Man Utd striker Perfect striker Double deal