Man Utd eye Harry Kane as perfect striker for Ten Hag’s style

Harry Kane : Man Utd keen on Harry Kane as their top target for striker, says report

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd believes Harry Kane can seamlessly fit into Erik ten Hag’s style of play at Old Trafford. The club’s priority issue is finding a new striker, with Wout Weghorst unlikely to be kept on after being on loan from Burnley in the second half of the season. Kane is Man Utd’s top target for the summer, but convincing Tottenham’s Daniel Levy to sell to a Premier League rival will be a challenge. Romano believes Kane is the perfect striker for Ten Hag’s idea of football, and Mason Mount is also a player Man Utd appreciates. The club has reportedly opened talks with Chelsea about a transfer for Mount. While Man Utd can offer Champions League football next season, it will be difficult to tempt Tottenham into a sale this summer.

News Source : Samuel Bannister

