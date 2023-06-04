“Man Utd star Ten Hag problem”: Ten Hag faces a big problem with Man Utd star, says Jamie Carragher in the EPL

Jamie Carragher Identifies David de Gea as Manchester United’s Big Problem

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has identified goalkeeper David de Gea as a big problem for Manchester United under their manager, Erik ten Hag. Carragher believes Ten Hag has a bigger transfer priority of fixing the goalkeeping department than finding a new striker in the summer window.

Carragher’s Tweet After Man United’s FA Cup Final Defeat

Carragher disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle after Man United’s FA Cup final 2-1 defeat to Man City at the Wembley Stadium. Recall that a brace from Ilkay Gundogan ensured Man City defeated Man United to win the FA Cup.

“David de Gea is a big problem for Man United!” Carragher wrote on Twitter. “Is fixing that position more important than them signing a striker?”

De Gea’s Struggles at Manchester United

David de Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 and has since been a key player for the Red Devils. However, the Spanish goalkeeper has been struggling with his form in recent years. De Gea’s performances have been inconsistent, and he has made a number of high-profile errors that have cost his team points.

De Gea’s struggles were evident in the FA Cup final defeat to Man City. He made a number of errors, including failing to save Gundogan’s second goal, which proved to be the winner. De Gea’s poor form has led to calls for him to be replaced as the number one goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s Priorities for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is widely expected to be the next manager of Manchester United, following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Dutchman is known for his attacking style of play and is expected to bring an exciting brand of football to Old Trafford.

However, Carragher believes that Ten Hag’s first priority should be to fix the goalkeeping department. De Gea’s poor form has been a major problem for Manchester United, and the club needs a reliable goalkeeper who can make crucial saves and provide a solid foundation for the team.

While Manchester United also need a new striker, Carragher believes that fixing the goalkeeping department should be the top priority. A reliable goalkeeper can make a huge difference to a team’s fortunes, and Manchester United need someone who can provide that stability.

The Summer Transfer Window

The summer transfer window is fast approaching, and Manchester United will be looking to make a number of signings to strengthen their squad. The club is expected to be active in the transfer market, with several areas of the team in need of improvement.

While a new striker is certainly needed, Carragher believes that fixing the goalkeeping department should be the first priority. Manchester United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers in recent months, including Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan.

Whoever Ten Hag chooses to bring in as the new goalkeeper, it is clear that this is an area that needs to be addressed if Manchester United are to challenge for major honours once again.

Conclusion

David de Gea’s poor form has been a major problem for Manchester United, and Jamie Carragher believes that fixing the goalkeeping department should be the top priority for the club in the summer transfer window. While a new striker is certainly needed, a reliable goalkeeper can make a huge difference to a team’s fortunes, and Manchester United need someone who can provide that stability.

With Erik ten Hag set to take over as manager, Manchester United fans will be hoping that he can address the team’s weaknesses and build a squad capable of challenging for major honours once again.

