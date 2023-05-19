“Man Utd takeover bidder”: Serious Man Utd takeover candidate experiences 400% increase in net worth | Football | Sport

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the bidder for Manchester United, has been named as the second-richest person in the UK, with his estimated worth now being almost £40bn. This news comes as the Red Devils have two incredibly wealthy figures competing to acquire the club. Ratcliffe is keen to purchase United from the Glazers and is reportedly willing to have some involvement from the American-based family, namely Joel and Avram Glazer, if he can purchase a controlling stake in the club.

The 70-year-old businessman, who also owns French side Nice, was reportedly leading the race to purchase United recently, but an eleventh-hour bid from Sheikh Hassim has blown it all wide open once more. The Qatari is keen to purchase the entire club and is said to have offered £5.5bn to strike a deal, which is now being reviewed by the Raine Group. However, a full takeover could prove to be a sticking point in negotiations.

Some United supporters have been vocal about their desire for Sheikh Hassim’s bid to be accepted due to the finances he can provide and the promises he has already made publicly. However, the Sunday Times Rich List would suggest that Ratcliffe is equally capable of investing heavily into the club to help them regain their status as title contenders.

Ratcliffe was named Britain’s second-richest person or group, only behind the Hinduja family (£35bn). The boyhood United fan has seen his estimated worth soar over the past 12 months, with it now reported that his wealth is believed to be £29.688bn. That is a rise of almost 400%, with Ratcliffe ranked 27th on the list last year with a wealth of £6.075bn.

The valuation of Ratcliffe’s chemicals company, INEOS, has been central to the drastic rise in valuation, as well as more information being uncovered about his personal assets. Ratcliffe’s interest in purchasing Manchester United is not just motivated by his passion for football. He sees it as an opportunity to expand his business empire, which already includes oil, gas, and petrochemicals.

United fans will be hoping that Ratcliffe’s bid is successful as they look to regain their status as one of the top clubs in Europe. The team has struggled in recent years, with the 2020-21 season being a particularly disappointing one. The club finished second in the Premier League, but they were a distant 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

The Glazers have been criticized by United fans for their lack of investment in the club, with many supporters calling for their departure. The American family has been in control of the club since 2005 and has overseen a period of relative success, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph. However, there has been a sense among fans that the Glazers are more interested in the financial aspect of the club rather than its on-field success.

Ratcliffe’s bid to purchase United could provide a new era for the club, with the businessman no doubt looking to invest heavily in the playing squad. The club has already made some moves in the transfer market, with the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m. However, there is still work to be done, and Ratcliffe’s wealth could help the club compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

In conclusion, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to purchase Manchester United has been given a boost with the news that he is now the second-richest person in the UK. The businessman is keen to acquire a controlling stake in the club and is reportedly willing to have some involvement from the Glazers. Ratcliffe’s wealth could help United compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea as they look to regain their status as one of the top clubs in Europe. United fans will be hoping that Ratcliffe’s bid is successful and that it can provide a new era for the club.

