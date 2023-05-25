Man Utd want Harry Kane deal done quickly, according to the Guardian.

Harry Kane : TOP STORY: Man Utd want Kane deal done quickly – suspect Harry Kane

Teams in Europe are preparing for the upcoming summer transfer window and Transfer Talk brings the latest gossip on rumours, comings, goings, and done deals. The top story is that Manchester United is looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane quickly, as they are unprepared to meet the €150 million valuation set by Napoli for Victor Osimhen. The Old Trafford hierarchy believes that Kane can transform them into Premier League title contenders, and they want to begin talks swiftly with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. If they fail to sign Kane, Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is a potential alternative. Mason Mount would prefer a move to Manchester United if he does not stay at Chelsea, and Manchester City is keen on signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has paused contract talks with the club and has received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain. Multiple Premier League clubs are tracking Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, and Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are keeping tabs on River Plate attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri.

Read Full story : LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd want quick Harry Kane deal /

News Source : ESPN

Harry Kane transfer Man Utd transfer news Quick transfer deals Premier League transfers Football transfer rumors