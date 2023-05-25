Harry Kane transfer to Manchester United : Man Utd want Kane deal done quickly

European teams are gearing up for the upcoming summer transfer window, and Transfer Talk has all the latest news on rumours, signings, and deals. According to the Guardian, Manchester United is preparing to pursue Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as their priority option this summer. They are eager to sign the 29-year-old England international quickly once the transfer window opens, as they see him as a player who could transform them into Premier League title contenders. However, if they fail to reach an agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is an alternative option. In other news, Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will leave the Catalan club at the end of the season as a free agent, and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount would prefer a move to Manchester United if he does not remain at Stamford Bridge.

Read Full story : LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd want quick Harry Kane deal /

News Source : ESPN

Man Utd transfer news Harry Kane transfer rumours Premier League transfer updates Manchester United signings Tottenham transfer targets