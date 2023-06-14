Man Wanted for Killing Paul Fierro: Cristino Rocha

Paul Fierro : Police search for Cristino Rocha in connection with deadly shooting in central Fresno

The police are seeking the public’s help in finding Cristino Rocha, a 46-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Paul Fierro in central Fresno in May. Fresno police issued a warrant for Rocha’s arrest, and detectives identified him as the suspect in the case. Police believe Rocha fled the scene in a blue 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Anyone with information about Rocha’s whereabouts or the shooting is urged to contact Fresno police. The news article also includes a video and an image, as well as the date and time of publication. The article is copyrighted by KFSN-TV.

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

