Man who attacked sister and deputy before being shot and killed by Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators identified as Ryan Stanush

Ryan Stanush : Man who attacked sister and deputy and was shot and killed by Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators identified as Ryan Stanush, previously charged in death of Dorinda Ma.

Ryan Stanush, a 33-year-old man, was identified as the suspect who was shot and killed by Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators on Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Stanush had attacked his sister and a responding deputy at a home in the 8000 block of Versant Bluff by punching his sister in the face and leaving her with facial lacerations, before attacking the deputy. At the time of his death, Stanush was on probation for a 2018 manslaughter case involving the death of Dorinda Ma, 25. Stanush had pleaded no contest to the manslaughter charge in November 2019 and was given 10 years of community supervision. However, the special prosecutor in the case had repeatedly filed motions to revoke his probation and change the adjudication to guilty due to his repeated violations of the conditions of his community supervision, including being arrested for misdemeanor family violence in an unrelated case, repeated use of controlled substances, failure to submit to a drug test, and failure to report to his probation officer. The violations took place between May and June 2021, and Stanush would have faced up to 20 years in prison if the judge had agreed to the change in adjudication. It is unclear why his probation had not been formally revoked by the court prior to his death.

News Source : Dillon Collier,Victoria Lopez

