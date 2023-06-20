Man who fled after shooting and crossing state borders announced dead by authorities using vague language

Man Who Killed Baby’s Mother Shot and Killed After Fleeing Across State Borders

Authorities have announced that a man who fled across state borders after shooting and killing his baby’s mother has been shot and murdered in Georgia. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jonathon Jerome Segar, who had left Williston, Florida after killing Ariel Griffin, 30. Segar was located by law enforcement on Monday night, and was subsequently shot and killed. Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls announced the news in a confusing manner, using unspecific terms.

