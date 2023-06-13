Man Who Survived 2013 Gunshot Allegedly Killed in Springfield Shooting: Victims Identified | Hampden Daily Voice today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Hampden County District Attorney has confirmed that Jaton Pearson, a 29-year-old resident of Springfield, was the victim of a shooting on Orange Street at 2:30 a.m. The police were alerted to the incident by a ShotSpotter activation and arrived at the scene to find Pearson bleeding from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of White Street. He was immediately taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The shooter is still at large, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist with the investigation. According to an archived MassLive report, Pearson was one of four victims of gun violence during a particularly violent weekend in Springfield in September 2013. The report states that Pearson sustained a bullet graze during an altercation in a Washington Street parking lot, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others. Although Pearson managed to flee the scene and seek medical attention, it is unclear whether this previous incident is connected to the recent shooting.

News Source : Josh Lanier

Source Link :Shooting Victims ID’d: Man Killed In Springfield Allegedly Survived Gunshot In 2013 | Hampden Daily Voice/