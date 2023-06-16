Man whose three young sons were killed in shooting detained for questioning today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officials have reported that three young brothers were killed in a shooting in Ohio on Thursday evening, and their father has been taken into custody for questioning. The victims were aged 3, 4, and 7, and the incident took place in Monroe Township near Cincinnati. The father, Chad Doerman, is cooperating with the authorities. The police were notified of the shooting at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday by an unknown woman who called 911. A few minutes later, another caller passing by the scene reported seeing an underage girl running down the road saying that her father was killing everyone. Responding deputies found Doerman sitting outside the home, and the boys were found in the yard with gunshot wounds. The boys’ mother, who was also outside, sustained a gunshot wound to her hand. The police are not looking for additional suspects as there is no sign of forced entry into the home.

News Source : Quinlan Bentley

Source Link :Father of three young boys killed in shooting taken for questioning/