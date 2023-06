Amandeep Singh (suspect) : Man Arrested with 500 gm Opium: Suspect Amandeep Singh (26) from Jalandhar

A man named Amandeep Singh (26) from Lambra village in Jalandhar was arrested by the CIA staff of the city police on Saturday for possessing 500 gm of opium.

News Source : The Tribune India

