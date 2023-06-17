Managerial Staff Member of Atlas Chicken Shack in Grace Geneva IL Passes Away – Grace Young Death

Grace Young, Atlas Chicken Shack Managerial Staff, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Grace Young, a valued member of the managerial staff at Atlas Chicken Shack in Geneva, IL. Grace’s untimely death has left our restaurant community in shock and deep sadness.

Grace was known for her hard work, dedication, and infectious personality. She was loved by everyone who knew her, both customers and coworkers alike. Her contributions to the success of our restaurant were immeasurable, and she will be sorely missed.

As we mourn the loss of Grace, we ask that you keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. We will always remember her as a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated and caring member of our team. Rest in peace, Grace.

