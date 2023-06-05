Managing Lactose Intolerance: Understanding Symptoms and Treatment Options

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is a condition in which the body is unable to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products. This is due to a deficiency in the enzyme lactase, which is needed to break down lactose.

Symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and gas. These symptoms can occur anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours after consuming dairy products.

There are several ways to manage lactose intolerance, including avoiding dairy products, taking lactase supplements, and consuming lactose-free dairy products. It is important for individuals with lactose intolerance to maintain a balanced diet and ensure they are getting enough calcium and other nutrients found in dairy products through alternative sources.

While lactose intolerance can be uncomfortable, it is not life-threatening and can be easily managed with proper diet and supplementation.

