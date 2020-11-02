Manala Manzini Death -Dead :Comrade Manala Elias Manzini has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Comrade Manala Elias Manzini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
” African National Congress on Twitter: “@MYANC Mourns the passing of Comrade Manala Elias Manzini. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, friends and the entire democratic movement.”
Tributes
Former National Intelligence Agency Acting Director Manala Elias Manzini has died.
@MYANC Mourns the passing of Comrade Manala Elias Manzini. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, friends and the entire democratic movement. #RIPManalaEliasManzini pic.twitter.com/NBdY5hPmfb
— African National Congress (@MYANC) November 2, 2020
