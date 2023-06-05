“Manassas, Virginia man identified as victim in Kittery hotel fire”

“Daniel Clarke, victim of Kittery hotel fire” : “Virginia man identified as victim in Kittery hotel fire”

The individual who tragically perished in the fire at Days Inn in Kittery last month has been identified as Daniel Clarke, a 57-year-old man from Manassas, Virginia. Clarke’s remains were found on May 18, a day after the fire destroyed the hotel. The state chief medical examiner’s office confirmed Clarke’s identity on Monday. Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien stated that the building was a total loss, with smoke visible from over a mile away. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

News Source : Paul Koenig

