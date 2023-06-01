Manav Sampada Portal: Review of Manav Sampada Portal and Guidelines for Increasing Utility Shared by CM Yogi in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Implementation of Manav Sampada Portal

The implementation of the Manav Sampada Portal was reviewed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a high-level meeting on Wednesday. The necessary guidelines on its effective implementation were shared by the Chief Minister. The portal has made various employee-related tasks easier, including employee enrollment, transfer, appointment and relieving, training, payroll system, performance appraisal, management of service book, leave management, and ACR management.

The use of the Manav Sampada Portal has increased transparency in the functioning of governance and has brought ease to the employees. However, there is a need to make it more effective in view of the increasing needs. Currently, 83 departments and more than 14 lakh employees are onboarded on this portal. The e-service book of all the personnel should also be prepared as soon as possible.

Effective Use of the Portal

The certificate of assumption of charge should be issued immediately after the distribution of the appointment letter through the Manav Sampada portal using the joining and relieving module. The portal should be used for timely, secure, and transparent APARs. The APAR process for the year 2022-23 should be completed through this portal. For the year 2022-23, the reporter/ reviewer/ acceptor should be appointed by the departments by June 30. Self-assessment should be done by August 31, 2023, and the report should be completed by October 30. Complete the review process by November 30 and get approval by December 31, and after receiving the representation by February 15, 2024, it should be disposed of by March 31, 2024.

It would be appropriate to use the portal for a merit-based transfer system. An eligibility list should be prepared for transfer through the portal itself. Vacancies should be marked for transfer. Options should be taken for transfer from eligible employees, and the merit-based transfer process should be executed according to weightage. Aspirational districts should be given priority in transfer.

Creation of Personnel Section-5

A new section, “Personnel Section-5,” should be created under the Personnel Department to coordinate digital training with the functions of the training coordination cell already established under the Personnel Department and to operate projects related to Manav Sampada Portal and e-adhiyachan.

Manav Sampada is an eHRMS portal for government employees launched by the Uttar Pradesh government, developed by the National Informatics Centre. It is a tool for managing human resources, such as monitoring, planning, recruiting, posting, promotion, transfer, and maintaining servants, among other things. The portal has made various employee-related tasks easier and has increased transparency in the functioning of governance.

