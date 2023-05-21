“Manchester City Premier League Titles”: What is Manchester City’s Record for English Premier League Titles?

Man City’s Dominance: How Their Titles Stack Up Against the Best

Manchester City’s recent dominance of the Premier League continued with Pep Guardiola’s men claiming another title in the 2022/23 season. They won another titanic title clash against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last season thanks to their unlikely 3-2 comeback win against an Ilkay Gundogan-inspired Aston Villa on the final day.

This time they did so with three games to go, after Arsenal suffered defeat to Nottingham Forest on 20 May. City have now lifted England’s top league trophy in five of the last six seasons, with only Liverpool able to break through as they run a pandemic-interrupted 2019/20 campaign.

But how do City rank historically among the heavyweights of English football? Here we look back at how Man City’s titles stack up against the best.

How many Premier League titles have Man City won?

Man City have nine English top-flight titles with their latest seeing them match Everton’s total all-time. However, the Citizens still have a ways to go before they catch up to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Team Top-flight titles won Manchester United 20 Liverpool 19 Arsenal 13 Everton 9 Manchester City 9 Aston Villa 7 Chelsea 6 Sunderland 6

As shown in the table above, Manchester United have won the most top-flight titles in English football with 20, followed closely by Liverpool with 19. Arsenal come in third with 13, while Everton and Manchester City share the same number of titles at 9 each.

Despite their recent success, Manchester City still have a long way to go before they can match the accomplishments of their cross-city rivals or Liverpool. However, with Guardiola at the helm and a talented squad of players, there is no doubt that Manchester City will continue to be a dominant force in English football for years to come.

1. Manchester City’s Premier League title history

2. Manchester City’s trophy cabinet

3. Manchester City’s success in the Premier League

4. Manchester City’s dominance in English football

5. Manchester City’s most recent Premier League triumphs

News Source : Tom Rice

Source Link :How Many English Premier League Titles Have Manchester City Won?/