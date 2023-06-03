“Manchester derby FA Cup history”: Manchester City vs Manchester United in the FA Cup: A Look at Their Encounter History

Wembley Stadium will be transformed into a noisy corner of Manchester on the day of the 2023 FA Cup final as Manchester City and their archrivals Manchester United go head-to-head in a highly anticipated clash.

Pep Guardiola’s City are aiming to achieve a potential trophy treble this season after defending their Premier League crown. Following their game against United at Wembley, City will face off against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

On the other hand, United are striving for their second trophy in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the club, following their EFL Cup win in February.

As the two teams gear up for the final, different objectives will be on the minds of fans and players alike, with United determined to prevent City from matching their historic 1999 treble win.

Despite City’s rapid rise in the last two decades, United still have the edge over their crosstown rivals, with the current tally standing at 189 all-time meetings, with 78 wins for United, 58 for City, and 53 draws.

In the FA Cup, the two teams have met only nine times, with United winning six times and City three times.

Since 1992, United have secured three FA Cup victories over their rivals, while City’s sole Premier League era victory came when they won the trophy in 2011. Yaya Toure scored the lone goal in that 2011 semifinal victory over United, and he repeated the feat in the final against Stoke City to help seal the first major title of City’s Abu Dhabi-backed ownership.

The last time the two teams met in the FA Cup was in the 2012 Third Round, where United knocked out City after a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

This year’s final will mark the first time that the two rivals have faced off in an FA Cup final. They have previously played in two semifinal derbies, with City winning both encounters, thanks to a 3-0 victory in 1926 and Toure’s big moment in 2011.

The 2023 final promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams boasting some of the best players in the world. City’s Kevin De Bruyne and United’s Bruno Fernandes will be the ones to watch, as they have both been instrumental in their teams’ successes this season.

As the clock ticks down to the final, fans of both teams will be eagerly anticipating another chapter in the storied history of the Manchester Derby. The atmosphere at Wembley is sure to be electric, with fans from both sides creating a wall of noise that will reverberate around the stadium.

With so much at stake, the 2023 FA Cup final promises to be a historic occasion that will live long in the memory of football fans around the world. The question on everyone’s lips is, who will come out on top – City or United? Only time will tell.

