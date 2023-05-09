“Manchester serious crash” : NBC Connecticut Reports: Manchester Police Responding to Severe Collision

Serious Crash in Manchester Prompts Police Response – NBC Connecticut Updates

A serious crash in Manchester has led to the closure of Wetherell Street between Bidwell Street and Cougar Drive. Police have responded to the scene and the Metro Traffic Services Reconstruction team has also been called to assist with the incident. Authorities expect crews to be at the scene for a while. Details about the cause of the crash or any injuries sustained have not yet been released. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes until the road is reopened.

The Manchester Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page, including a video of the scene. The post did not provide any further information regarding the crash but encouraged people to avoid the area. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : NBC Connecticut

Source Link :Police Responding to Serious Crash in Manchester – NBC Connecticut/