Mason Mount : Manchester United Boosted in Pursuit of Mason Mount as Chelsea Star Leans Towards Old Trafford, Says CBS Reporter Ben Jacobs

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Manchester United’s pursuit of Chelsea star Mason Mount has received a boost, as the midfielder is reportedly leaning towards a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United are preparing to make a £55 million bid for Mount’s services, but this is significantly lower than Chelsea’s £85 million valuation. Mount is expected to hold discussions over his future with the Chelsea hierarchy next week, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. Although Mount has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich, he reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United, as they have secured Champions League football. If Manchester United were to acquire Mount, they would be gaining a shrewd acquisition, as he has made 35 appearances in the Champions League and has scored 58 goals over the course of his senior club career.

News Source : OneFootball

