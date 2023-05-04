Manchester United. : Live coverage of Premier League match: Brighton vs Manchester United

Brighton vs Manchester United: A Thrilling Encounter at the Amex

The clash between Brighton and Manchester United at the Amex Stadium promised to be a thrilling encounter, and it didn’t disappoint. With both teams aiming for European qualification, this game was crucial for their respective aspirations.

Key events:

Pre-match: Erik ten Hag, the Ajax coach, speaks to BT Sport about his team’s upcoming game against Brighton, stating that they are looking forward to the challenge, and they like good teams like Brighton. He also talks about the importance of every game and how they want to do better in each game.

14:05 EDT: The teams are announced, with Brighton making four changes and Manchester United making four changes from their previous game against Aston Villa.

Kick-off: The game begins with both teams playing at a high tempo, looking to take control of the game. Brighton has the better of the early exchanges, with Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister showing their quality in midfield.

27’: Brighton takes the lead through Danny Welbeck, who scores against his former club. The goal comes following a lovely move involving Mac Allister and Caicedo, with Welbeck finishing off the move with a clinical finish.

31’: Manchester United almost equalize through Bruno Fernandes, who hits the post with a thunderous shot from outside the box. The Portuguese midfielder is having a quiet game so far, and United needs him to step up if they are to get back into the game.

Halftime: Brighton goes into the break with a well-deserved 1-0 lead. They have been the better team, controlling the midfield and creating more chances than United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to make some changes if United is to get back into the game.

46’: The second half begins with United making two changes, bringing on Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho for Fred and Antony. The changes seem to have an immediate impact, as United starts the half with more purpose and intent.

60’: United equalizes through Mason Greenwood, who finishes off a quick counter-attack with a composed finish past Jason Steele in the Brighton goal. The goal comes against the run of play, but United will be relieved to have got back into the game.

75’: Brighton almost retakes the lead through Kaoru Mitoma, who hits the post with a curling effort from the edge of the box. Mitoma has been impressive for Brighton, and he has caused United’s defense problems throughout the game.

85’: United takes the lead through Marcus Rashford, who scores with a powerful shot from inside the box. The goal comes following a lovely move involving Sancho and Fernandes, with Rashford finishing off the move with a clinical finish.

Fulltime: Manchester United holds on for a crucial 2-1 victory over Brighton. United was far from their best, but they showed their quality when it mattered most. Brighton will feel hard done by, as they were the better team for long periods of the game.

In conclusion, the game between Brighton and Manchester United was a thrilling encounter, with both teams showing their quality throughout the match. Brighton was the better team for long periods of the game, but United showed their quality in the second half to come away with a crucial victory. United’s Champions League aspirations are still alive, while Brighton’s hopes of European qualification have taken a hit.

News Source : the Guardian

Source Link :Brighton v Manchester United: Premier League – live | Premier League/