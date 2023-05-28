“Manchester United transfer” today : Transfer to Manchester United Likely for Player with Replacement Being Considered

Posted on May 28, 2023

Manchester United had reportedly offered €100m for Kalidou Koulibaly before he moved to Chelsea, but Napoli were always against a sale. Koulibaly has struggled at Chelsea and there are claims he could be moved on, with Napoli potentially interested in re-signing him as a replacement for Kim Min-jae, who is said to be joining Manchester United. A loan move could be a solution, with Chelsea expected to continue paying a percentage of his wages.

