Mandi Biryani Recipe: Recipe for Chicken Mandi Biryani

Chicken Mandi Biryani Recipe: A Traditional Dish That Will Satisfy Your Cravings

If you’re looking for a dish that is rich in flavor and has a unique aroma, then you should try Chicken Mandi Biryani. Originating from the Middle East, it is a popular dish that is now enjoyed worldwide. Let’s dive into the recipe and explore the ingredients and steps required to make this authentic and mouth-watering dish.

Ingredients

Chicken (1 kg)

Basmati rice (2 cups)

Onions (2, sliced)

Tomatoes (2, chopped)

Garlic (4 cloves, minced)

Ginger (2-inch piece, grated)

Green chilies (2, chopped)

Cumin powder (1 tsp)

Coriander powder (1 tsp)

Turmeric powder (1 tsp)

Cinnamon stick (1)

Cardamom pods (4)

Cloves (4)

Bay leaves (2)

Salt (to taste)

Oil (4 tbsp)

Butter (2 tbsp)

Water (4 cups)

Saffron (a pinch)

Almonds (for garnish)

Raisins (for garnish)

Instructions

Wash the rice, soak it in water for 30 minutes, and drain it. Heat oil in a pan and fry the sliced onions until they turn golden brown. Remove them from the pan and set them aside. In the same pan, add the chicken and sauté until it turns brown. Add garlic, ginger, green chilies, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, cloves, and bay leaves. Mix well. Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are soft and the chicken is tender. In a separate pan, heat butter and add the soaked rice. Stir for a minute. Add water, saffron, and salt. Bring it to a boil. Cover the pan and let the rice cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes or until the water is absorbed and the rice is cooked. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spread half of the cooked rice in an oven-safe dish. Add the cooked chicken on top of the rice. Layer the remaining rice on top of the chicken. Sprinkle the fried onions, almonds, and raisins on top of the rice. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake it in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 5-10 minutes until the top is golden brown. Your Chicken Mandi Biryani is ready to serve!

Tips

Here are some tips to help you make the perfect Chicken Mandi Biryani:

Use good quality basmati rice for the best results.

Soak the rice for at least 30 minutes to ensure that it cooks evenly.

Do not overcook the chicken as it can become dry and tough.

If you don’t have an oven, you can cook the biryani on the stovetop. Follow the same steps until step 12. Cover the pan with a lid and cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes.

You can also add other spices and herbs such as mint leaves, coriander leaves, and garam masala to enhance the flavor of the biryani.

Serve the biryani with raita (yogurt-based side dish) and salad.

In Conclusion

Chicken Mandi Biryani is a delicious and fulfilling dish that is perfect for special occasions or a weekend treat. It requires some effort and time, but the end result is worth it. So, gather your ingredients, follow the steps, and impress your family and friends with this traditional Middle Eastern dish.

