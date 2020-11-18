Mandi Borer Death –Dead-Obituaries : Mandi Borer of Tiffin Ohio has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
This is my favorite wine glass ever… a gift from my sweet friend Adrienne… hand painted by the ever so talented
. Tonight I send a toast up to Heaven… I’m certain Mandi’s beautiful soul is shining down and feeling ALL the love. May her family, husband and sweet little girl find peace in the days, weeks, months and years ahead.
This is my favorite wine glass ever… a gift from my sweet friend Adrienne… hand painted by the ever so talented…
Posted by Stephanie Stevens Weissling on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Leslie Jordan wrote
Oh goodness. So sorry for your loss and bless her family.
R.I.P. Mandi Borer, you were a great friend to my sister, and from what I’ve heard, an incredible mother, and wife. My condolences to the family! I can’t even imagine. Always cheerful when I was around you.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.