Mandie Reusch, the estranged girlfriend of Kevin Metzger, faces suicide accusations according to his obituary. #breakingnews #latestnews

Kevin Metzger Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Metzger, who was born on January 12, 1980, and passed away on April 15, 2021, at the age of 41.

Kevin was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering love for his family and friends.

Unfortunately, Kevin’s life was cut short due to unforeseen circumstances. His estranged girlfriend, Mandie Reusch, has been accused of his suicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding his death, Kevin’s memory will always be cherished by those who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest in peace, Kevin.

Kevin Metzger death Mandie Reusch suicide Kevin Metzger obituary details Investigation into Kevin Metzger’s death Mandie Reusch’s involvement in Kevin Metzger’s death