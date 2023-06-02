“Mandy Cohen CDC Director”: Expected Next CDC Director under Biden: Mandy Cohen, Who is She?

President Joe Biden to Select Dr. Mandy Cohen as CDC Director

President Joe Biden is reportedly set to nominate Dr. Mandy Cohen, the former health secretary for North Carolina, as the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to reports from The Washington Post and Politico, three sources with “direct knowledge” of the matter confirmed that Cohen’s selection had been made. Biden is expected to announce the appointment formally later this month. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra reportedly congratulated Cohen on her selection earlier this week.

Cohen, a physician who received her medical degree from Yale and a master’s in public health from Harvard, served as the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) for five years before stepping down in January 2022. Cohen was responsible for helping North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper expand the state’s Medicaid program and led the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen’s appointment comes at a time when the CDC is facing increased scrutiny and distrust following its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department’s current director, Rochelle Walensky, announced last month that she would be stepping down from her position on June 30. According to a survey published in March by Health Affairs, roughly a quarter of adults in America say they trust the CDC’s recommendations on COVID-19 “not very much” or “not at all,” based on the responses of 4,208 participants.

Cohen’s leadership at the NCDHHS was marked by her focus on building trust and transparency to help build residents’ confidence in public health care. She emphasized the importance of these values in her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that “building trust with the public” was critical to the success of the response.

Cohen’s selection has been praised by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who said that she would make “a fantastic CDC director” and praised her performance at the NCDHHS. Cohen’s previous experience working in the Obama administration as a senior official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) overseeing federal health insurance coverage for more than 140 million people is also seen as a valuable asset for the CDC.

Republican lawmakers have been particularly critical of the CDC’s actions since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, when asked about what he would like to see in a new CDC director, said that the agency “needs a cultural overhaul.” Cohen’s experience and leadership in building trust and transparency could help address these concerns and rebuild public confidence in the CDC’s recommendations.

In conclusion, Dr. Mandy Cohen’s selection as the next director of the CDC is a significant development in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership experience and commitment to building trust and transparency in public health care could help address the challenges facing the CDC and rebuild public confidence in its recommendations. As the Biden administration continues to prioritize the fight against the pandemic, Cohen’s appointment could be a valuable asset in achieving its goals.

News Source : Kaitlin Lewis

Source Link :Who Is Mandy Cohen? Physician Expected as Biden’s Next CDC Director/