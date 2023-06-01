Mandy Cohen CDC director: Former NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen: The Potential Next CDC Director

Dr. Mandy Cohen Considered for CDC Head

Dr. Mandy Cohen, who led North Carolina through the COVID-19 pandemic, is being considered for the position of head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a source familiar with the matter. While the decision is not final, Cohen’s years of experience in public health and medicine make her a strong candidate for the role, which would see her replace Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who announced her departure in May.

Dr. Cohen’s Experience

Cohen has an impressive educational background, having graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s in Policy Analysis and Management, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health with a master’s in public health, and Yale University School of Medicine with a medical degree. She spent 15 years in the public sector and worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Women’s Health Services before becoming the executive director at Doctors for America. Cohen later served in the Obama administration as chief operating officer and chief of staff at the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She was also responsible for fixing Healthcare.gov in 2013 when it experienced problems.

Dr. Cohen’s Achievements in North Carolina

As North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Cohen was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in January 2017 and was part of his Cabinet. She was named one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare in 2019, received the 2020 Leadership in Public Health Practice Award from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and was named The News & Observer’s Tar Heel of the Year for her work on the state’s coronavirus response in 2020. During the pandemic, Cohen was a fixture at daily briefings with Governor Cooper, urging North Carolinians to follow the “three Ws” of wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart from each other, and washing their hands to control the spread of COVID-19. Cohen’s work during the pandemic “saved countless lives,” according to Governor Cooper.

Dr. Cohen’s Current Role

After leaving her position as North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services at the end of 2021, Cohen announced that she would be working for Aledade, a healthcare company, as the chief executive officer of its health services unit, Aledade Care Solutions, and executive vice president of Aledade. The unit’s goal is to find new ways to innovate and take care of patients. While she said she would not run for office, her name has been raised as a candidate for high-profile positions.

Dr. Cohen’s Stance on Medicaid

Cohen was part of the team that launched Medicaid managed care, also known as Medicaid transformation, in North Carolina. She was a strong advocate for Governor Cooper’s priority to expand Medicaid in the state, which was resisted by Republicans for years. However, this year, the GOP-controlled legislature passed a Medicaid expansion bill, and Cooper signed it. Medicaid expansion would take effect if a state budget is passed into law.

Overall, Dr. Mandy Cohen’s extensive experience in public health and medicine, as well as her achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina, make her a strong candidate for the role of head of the CDC.

News Source : Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan

Source Link :Who is next CDC director Mandy Cohen, former NCDHHS secretary/