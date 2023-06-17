Manesar Wine Shop Shooting Results in One Fatality in Gurugram today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police in Gurugram’s Manesar have reported that two individuals opened fire at a wine shop, resulting in one person dying and another being injured. The incident occurred at 8:30 pm on Friday at a wine shop at Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar. The injured individual was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to police, two men dressed in white clothes fired more than 15 rounds at the public and customers of the shop before fleeing the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Police have recovered 15 cartridges from the site and are investigating the incident to identify the shooters. The reason behind the shooting is yet to be determined.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Gurugram: 1 dead in shooting at Manesar wine shop/